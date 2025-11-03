Oak Mountain to host first Appalachian Festival on Nov. 8

Oak Mountain State Park will host the first Appalachian Festival on Saturday, Nov. 8, beginning at 9 a.m. at the South Trailhead.

The event will celebrate Appalachian culture with artisan demonstrations, a makers market, environmental activities, food trucks and live bluegrass music. The festival coincides with the XTERRA Appalachian Trail Festival, featuring 15K and 35K races and a family-friendly hike.

Admission is $5 for adults, $2 for seniors and children 12 and under. For more information, contact anna.jones@dcnr.alabama.gov or call 205-620-2520.