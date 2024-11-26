Old Baker Christmas Tree Farm opens Nov. 29

× Expand Old Baker Christmas Tree Farm.

Old Baker Farm's Choose and Cut Christmas Tree Farm is open the day after Thanksgiving through Dec. 24, seven days a week from 9 a.m. until dark. The farm is located several miles south of Chelsea of off U.S. 280 at 1041 Farmingdale Rd., Harpersville.

Enjoy complimentary hot apple cider, candy canes, and a hayride through the Christmas trees.

Types of Trees Available

Virginia Pines

Leyland Cypress

Carolina Sapphire

Arizona Sapphire

Limited Red Cedars

Fraser Firs

Price for Trees

$30 and Up depending on type and size of tree

Tree Stands not included in price of tree but are available for purchase. Old Baker Farm will drill the hole in the purchased tree for your stand.

Your purchased tree will be shaken to remove any dead needles, netted, and prepared for its trip home! If possible, Old Baker Farm will assist in securing your tree.