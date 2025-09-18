Old Baker Farm kicks off fall pumpkin season Sept. 28 with full slate of family events

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Visitors can pick their own pumpkins during their visit to Old Baker Farm.

Old Baker Farm in Harpersville will begin its annual fall pumpkin season Sunday, Sept. 28, offering families a month of pumpkins, hayrides and autumn activities through Oct. 31.

The farm, which operates year-round, shifts its focus to pumpkins and harvest-themed events beginning the final weekend of September. The pumpkin patch will be open weekdays from 3 to 5 p.m., Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m. Admission is $13 per person, with a $1 discount for cash payments, and children 1 and under are free.

Visitors can pick pumpkins straight from the vine and enjoy the cotton field, corn maze, farm animals, and scenic photo spots around the property. Concessions and live music are offered every Saturday and Sunday, and the farm’s unique covered bridge, windmill and garden provide additional backdrops for fall pictures.

Each weekend features a special theme. Cowboy Day, on Oct. 11-12, brings Old West flair with live-action shootouts, music and western displays. American History Weekend, Oct. 18-19, includes war reenactments, living history exhibits and a Southeastern American Indian camp. Festival Weekend, Oct. 25-26, closes the season with a carnival atmosphere, vendor booths, music and more.

The farm will also be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Columbus Day, Oct. 13.

Old Baker Farm has been worked by the same family for more than 100 years, with generations raising cotton, corn, pumpkins, sunflowers, Christmas trees and livestock. Today it continues as a working row-crop farm, inviting the public each fall to experience traditional farm life and celebrate the harvest season.

The farm is located at 1041 Farmingdale Road, Harpersville. For more information, visit oldbakerfarm.com.