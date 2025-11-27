Old Baker Farm opens Christmas tree season Nov. 28

× Expand Photo courtesy of Old Baker Farm The Christmas tree lots at Old Baker Farm will open the day after Thanksgiving.

Old Baker Farm, located at 1041 Farmingdale Road in Harpersville, will open its Christmas Tree Farm on Nov. 28 and welcome visitors daily through Dec. 24 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Families can stroll the farm’s fields in search of the perfect Christmas tree and enjoy complimentary hot apple cider, candy canes and a hayride through the rows of trees.

The farm offers a wide range of choose-and-cut options, including Virginia pines, Leyland cypress, Carolina Sapphire, Arizona Sapphire, limited red cedars and Fraser firs. Tree prices begin at $30 and vary based on type and size.

Each tree is shaken to remove loose needles, netted and prepared for transport before leaving the farm. Staff members assist with securing trees when possible.

Tree stands are available for purchase, and the farm will drill the stand hole for any tree purchased onsite.

More details are available at oldbakerfarm.com.