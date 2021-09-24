Old Baker Farm to offer a slate of activities for families this October

× Expand Photo courtesy of Old Baker Farm. Old Baker Farm opened its pumpkin patch Sept. 25, and it will continue through Halloween.

A fall tradition for many families is back this year.

Old Baker Farm will open its pumpkin patch Sept. 25, and it will continue through Halloween.

The farm will be open weekdays from 3 p.m. until dark, Saturdays from 9 a.m. until dark and Sundays from 1 p.m. until dark for visitors to enjoy a hayride, pick out a pumpkin and enjoy other activities that include a corn maze, train ride, a petting farm and a “hay” ground. Other items available for purchase include sunflowers for $1 per stalk and cotton bolls, four for $1.

Admission is $11 ($10 cash) and includes a pumpkin. Children 1 year old and younger are free.

Other fall events at Old Baker Farm include Cowboy Days on Saturday, Oct. 9, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 10, from 1-5 p.m., plus a Halloween Party on Saturday, Oct. 16, from 6-9 p.m. The Festival Weekend, featuring local vendors selling handcrafted items, will be Oct. 23-24, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.

Old Baker Farm is located off U.S. 280 outside of Chelsea at 1041 Farmingdale Road, Harpersville. For more information visit oldbakerfarm.com.