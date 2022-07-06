Old Glory Relay to make way through Hoover Wednesday

× Expand Photo from Team Red, White and Blue Runners, walkers and cyclists are carrying a U.S. flag from Washington, D.C., to The World Games in Birmingham, Alabama, traveling 3,100 miles through 15 states. The flag is scheduled to arrive in Hoover, Alabama, on Wednesday, July 6, 2022.

A 3,100-mile relay journey to carry a U.S. flag from the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., to Birmingham for The World Games is scheduled to make its way through Hoover Wednesday.

The flag began its “Old Glory Relay” trek to Alabama on May 25 after flying over the U.S. Capitol and will have made its way through 15 states by the time it gets to Protective Stadium in Birmingham for the opening ceremony on Thursday, July 7.

Veterans and other supporters will be taking turns either walking, running or cycling with the flag or pushing it on something.

According to the Hoover Police Department, the flag is scheduled to enter the Hoover city limits about 11:15 or 11:30 a.m. on Parkwood Road, then take a right turn on Alabama 150, left on Preserve Parkway (which leads straight into Patton Chapel Road), right on U.S. 31 South and left to Hoover City Hall.

The expected arrival time at Hoover City Hall is 1 p.m.

Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato is scheduled to carry the flag on its first leg from Hoover City Hall on its way back to U.S. 31 to Vestavia Hills City Hall. Others scheduled to help carry the flag between Hoover and Vestavia Hills include Hoover Council President John Lyda, members of the Hoover police and fire departments and Hoover Veterans Committee, Miss Hoover 2022 Jordan Carraway, Miss Hoover’s Outstanding Teen 2022 Jayla Duncan, members of the Hoover High, Spain Park, Bumpus Middle, Berry Middle and Simmons Middle softball teams, and Roy Brook, a well-known advocate of the U.S. armed services who often is seen at many community events silently holding the U.S. flag in the background.

Supporters of the Old Glory Relay are asked to gather at the Hoover Public Library and Hoover City Hall to cheer on the first leg or to safely gather along U.S. 31 in spots that will allow them to safely view participants as they pass by.

City officials encourage people who want to watch the relay go by to not park directly on roadways (especially Alabama 150 or U.S. 31). Although roads will remain open, police advise people to use caution in these areas as the relay makes its way through the city.

× Expand Map courtesy of Hoover Police Department The Old Glory Relay, a 3,100-mile relay carrying a U.S. flag from Washington, D.C., to The World Games in Birmingham, Alabama, is scheduled to make its way into Hoover about 11:15 or 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, and arrive at Hoover City Hall about 1 p.m. before proceeding north to Vestavia Hills City Hall. The route is shown here.

The relay is expected to reach Vestavia Hills City Hall about 3:15 p.m., Homewood City Hall about 3:50 p.m., Five Points South in Birmihgham about 4:25 and the Birmingham Museum of Art about 5 p.m.

Former U.S. Army Sgt. Noah Galloway, who lost part of his left arm and left leg during the Iraq War and was featured on season 20 of the “Dancing with the Stars” TV show and named the “Ultimate Guy” by Men’s Health magazine in 2014, is scheduled to carry the flag into Protective Stadium during the opening ceremony on Thursday.

Airbus and the Team Red, White and Blue nonprofit are sponsoring the Old Glory Relay.