OMES works toward completion of playground

× Expand Photo courtesy of Oak Mountain Elementary School. A new playground recently opened at Oak Mountain Elementary School. It was the first phase of a three-phase project, and the new equipment will be accessible for children of all physical abilities.

Just before the end of the 2020-21 school year, the first phase of the new Oak Mountain Elementary School playground was completed.

Principal Jan Curtis said the previous playground was 25 years old and in need of replacing. Several pieces of the previous playground equipment were left, however, including some swings that were newer.

The total cost of the new playground project was $300,000 and is being completed in three phases at a total of $100,000 each.

“We were able to fundraise the first phase through our amazing PTO through fundraisers along with community support,” Curtis said. “Our physical education teacher, Sally Youngblood, wrote a grant, and we received a matching $100,000 Parks and Recreation grant from the Shelby County Commission. That helped us to be able to purchase our phase two playground equipment, which was set to be installed before the new school year begins in August 2021.”

Struthers Recreation designed the playground and is handling the installation. The playground’s location remains the same, between the elementary and middle schools.

The new equipment will be accessible for children of all physical abilities. The ground surface is Poured in Place, which is a rubberized foundation that allows all children to have access to the equipment. There are also sensory features so children can make music and see a kaleidoscope spinning, among other things on the playground they can enjoy, Curtis said.

“Our dream of having an inclusive, engaging place for our children to play is made possible through our school community, the Oak Mountain community and the Shelby County Commission,” Curtis said. “Also, the Indian Springs Kiwanis Club has given money to support our efforts. We are very grateful for the support of Indian Springs Mayor Brenda Bell-Guercio as well.”

T-shirts were sold during the 2020-21 school year to help fund the playground, and everyone wore them for the Boosterthon event. Curtis said she is excited about having other fundraisers through the year, along with community support.

OMES is working to raise the last $100,000 for phase three that will complete the project. A Pave the Way For Play campaign is in progress. The 30th anniversary Legacy Brick Campaign and Playground Project allows individuals, families, corporations and more to purchase a brick or multiple bricks to be engraved. They will be used to pave an area near the playground in recognition for those sponsors.

Bricks start at $100, and all proceeds will help fund the last phase of the playground. As of press time, Curtis said they have sold almost 100 bricks with hopes to sell many more. They can be purchased online at brickmarkers.com/donors/omes.

Curtis said they hope to be in a position to begin the third phase in the fall or winter or next year. The area is also there for others to enjoy.

“This is a community playground,” Curtis said. “It's not just for the school. It will be located at the school, but will be open to the community when school is not in session. I want this to be a place children and families can come and enjoy it.”