OMHS Color Run celebrates 10th year

× Expand Photo courtesy of Oak Mountain High School SGA. The 2023 Oak Mountain High School color run is scheduled for March 11 at Oak Mountain State Park.

The Oak Mountain Student Government Association will host the 10th annual Color Run this month benefitting the O'Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Merrin Tommie will serve as this year’s Color Run committee chair. She was elected to the position by her classmates. She’s participated in the event the past three years and is looking forward to spearheading it this year.

“I love the Color Run and think it's a great cause,” Tommie said. “It's been really fun to be involved with it and I've been on the committee all four years of high school.”

In addition to raising money for a good cause, Tommie’s favorite part of the event is the group picture taken after the race, where the students throw paint all at once and reveal how much money is raised.

Lauren Ingram is in her fourth year as SGA sponsor. She came in knowing the event was a big undertaking and was so proud of the way the 56 students in the group worked hard to pull it off.

“They are so responsible,” Ingram said. “They take ownership of this and know the importance of it. These kids show up at 6 a.m. and stay there until noon and they are going and going. They really do such a fantastic job and I’m always blown away.”

Ingram said this year will be extra special to her after losing her grandmother to cancer in December 2022.

“We know that so many people are affected by cancer and they work extra hard to make sure we raise funds for research and to find a cure,” she said.

The Color Run draws anywhere from 250 to 500 runners, plus walk-ups. Last year’s race raised around $20,000, and Ingram said the goal is always to raise more money than the previous year.

After the run is complete, Tommie and another SGA student will visit UAB Comprehensive Cancer Center to present the check.

Every race participant will receive a bag filled with items from the sponsors. T-shirts are not included but can be purchased online and there will be some available on the day of the race.

The race will take place at the Dogwood Pavilion at Oak Mountain State Park on Saturday, March 11, with registration at 8:30 a.m. The 5K race starts at 9 a.m. and the 1-mile fun run at 10 a.m. Fees for both races are: age 12 and under, $15; age 13 and older, $25; Team 5K, $20; sleep in or virtual run, $25.

Registration is open at oakmountainsga.mypixieset.com/omcolorrun2023/.