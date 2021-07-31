OMSP’s Ridge 2 Blazing Ridge race scheduled for Aug. 21

By LEAH INGRAM EAGLE

× Expand Photo courtesy of “MRuns” Suman Silwal. Runners participate in the 2020 Ridge 2 Blazing Ridge run at Oak Mountain State Park.

Runners and walkers who want a challenging experience on backcountry trails that few people ever see can participate in the annual Ridge 2 Blazing Ridge event at Oak Mountain State Park on Aug. 21.

Organizer David Tosch said this year’s route will be the most challenging yet and will follow part of the first 7 miles of the Blood Rock 100 Course, adding that runners will need to drink lots of water on the first 8 miles.

The race will have 10.5-mile and 21-mile route options. The 10.5-mile route will have over 5,000 feet of elevation change.

“Besides the fact that it’s so hot, the race uses some trails that are rugged and steep, and there are places participants will have to put their hands on rocks to help climb up,” he said. “On the other hand, it's nothing that virtually anybody can’t do.”

Tosch said runners are required to begin the race with 16 to 20 ounces of water and can refill at stations throughout the course. Many participants walk the entire course, he said.

The race will start at 7 a.m. at Redbud Pavilion and will include three of the most demanding climbs within Oak Mountain State Park. On Friday, Aug. 20, packet pickup and late registration will be at Mountain High Outfitters at The Summit from 4:30-6 p.m. Late registration and packet pickup will be from 6-6:50 a.m. Saturday at Redbud Pavilion.

Food and beverages will be provided at the end of the race. Tosch said the event is more of a party atmosphere than a competitive race.

The race can only accommodate 300 runners and usually sells out. Registration closes Aug. 17 and is $50 for the 10.5-mile route ($60 after Aug. 9) and $65 for the 21-mile route ($75 after Aug. 9). Oak Mountain State Park charges a $5 entry fee per person. For more information or to register, visit ultrasignup.com.