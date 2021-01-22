Open house: 01-24-21

143 Liberty Cove

Chelsea - Liberty Cove

MLS#1272605

5 Beds / 3 Full Baths / 2 Half Baths

$550,000

Bryant Turner, ARC Realty, 205-969-8910

3635 Stratford Way

Birmingham - Meadowbrook

MLS#1273593

6 Beds / 4.5 Baths

$549,900

Julie Kim, RealtySouth-Inverness Office, 205-991-6565

Tiffany Porter, RealtySouth-Inverness Office, 205-991-6565

Sunday, Jan. 24; 1-2:30 p.m.

181 Clairmont Road

Sterrett - Forest Parks

MLS#898368

5 Beds / 4.5 Baths

$354,900

Amy Green, Redfin Corporation, 205-208-9967

Saturday, Jan. 23; 1-4 p.m.

42169 Portobello Road

Birmingham - Edenton

MLS#1273643

3 Beds / 2.5 Baths

$299,000

Bill Trotter, LAH Real Estate, 205-908-2933