Open house: 01-31-21

2048 Brook Highland Ridge
Birmingham - Brook Highland
MLS#882016
5 Beds / 5 Full Baths / 2 Half Baths
$729,900
Merry Leach, RealtySouth-OTM-Acton Rd, 205-978-9000
Ty Elliott, RealtySouth-OTM-Acton Rd, 205-822-2364
3511 Conestoga Way
Birmingham - Applecross
MLS#1271756
5 Beds / 4.5 Baths
$545,000
Stacy Reed, Keller Williams Realty Vestavia, 205-397-6500
5609 Afton Drive
Birmingham - Inverness Woodford
MLS#1272882
4 Beds / 2.5 Baths
$440,000
Christopher Burdette, Keller Williams Realty Trussville, 205-661-0662
Laura Davis, Keller Williams Realty Trussville, 205-661-0662
1004 Edgewater Lane
Birmingham - Chelsea Park
MLS#1272467
4 Beds / 3 Baths
$355,000
Tara Respinto, eXp Realty, LLC Central, 888-923-5547
Gusty Gulas, eXp Realty, LLC Central, 888-923-5547
181 Clairmont Road
Sterrett - Forest Parks
MLS#898368
5 Beds / 4.5 Baths
$354,900
Amy Green, Redfin Corporation, 205-208-9967
Saturday, Jan. 30; 1-4 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 31; 1-4 p.m.
112 Forest Parks Road
Sterrett - Forest Parks
MLS#1274303
4 Beds / 3 Baths
$255,000
Jason Secor, Keller Williams Realty Vestavia, 205-397-6500
Jorge Yau, Keller Williams Realty Vestavia, 205-397-6500