Open house: 02-07-21

by

5609 Afton Drive

Birmingham - Inverness Woodford

MLS#1272882

4 Beds / 2.5 Baths

$440,000

Christopher Burdette, Keller Williams Realty Trussville, 205-661-0662

Laura Davis, Keller Williams Realty Trussville, 205-661-0662

Saturday, Feb. 6; 1-3 p.m.

5050 Eagle Crest Road

Birmingham - Eagle Point

MLS#894831

4 Beds / 3 Full Baths / 2 Half Baths

$434,900

Beth Carroll-Conwell, eXp Realty, LLC Central, 888-923-5547

2029 Narrows Point Cove

Birmingham - Narrows Point

MLS#1274997

3 Beds / 2 Baths

$262,500

Jason Gentry, Keller Williams Realty Vestavia, 205-397-6500

Saturday, Feb. 6; 1-3 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 7; 1-3 p.m.