Open house: 12-20-20

×
2048 Brook Highland Ridge
Birmingham - Brook Highland
MLS#882016
5 Beds / 5 Full Baths / 2 Half Baths
$729,900
Merry Leach, RealtySouth-OTM-Acton Rd, 205-822-2364
Ty Elliott, RealtySouth-OTM-Acton Rd, 205-822-2364
×
2011 Belvedere Cove
Birmingham - Belvedere
MLS#902033
4 Beds / 2.5 Baths
$339,900
Jennifer Gilbert, Keller Williams Realty Hoover, 205-822-2272
×
189 Chelsea Station Drive
Chelsea - Chelsea Station
MLS#1270272
5 Beds / 3.5 Baths
$320,900
Meghan Stewart. Legacy Home Realty, LLC, 205-876-8004