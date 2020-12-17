Open house: 12-20-20

by

2048 Brook Highland Ridge

Birmingham - Brook Highland

MLS#882016

5 Beds / 5 Full Baths / 2 Half Baths

$729,900

Merry Leach, RealtySouth-OTM-Acton Rd, 205-822-2364

Ty Elliott, RealtySouth-OTM-Acton Rd, 205-822-2364

2011 Belvedere Cove

Birmingham - Belvedere

MLS#902033

4 Beds / 2.5 Baths

$339,900

Jennifer Gilbert, Keller Williams Realty Hoover, 205-822-2272

189 Chelsea Station Drive

Chelsea - Chelsea Station

MLS#1270272

5 Beds / 3.5 Baths

$320,900

Meghan Stewart. Legacy Home Realty, LLC, 205-876-8004