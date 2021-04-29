Open House 5/2

Gorgeous Custom home designed by a celebrated architect. This 4 bedroom 4 and a half bath home offers large spacious rooms with custom features at every turn. The kitchen is open to the dinning room and the great room. The kitchen is suited with a gas stove top with custom hood, a huge island in the center and plenty of daylight. The Great room will feature a fire place with hand placed stone and a white pine mantle. The ceilings will soar at 12 ft with huge windows looking onto the back porch. The master bedroom is on the main level and will include a feature trim wall. The bedroom will open up to a spa like bath with double vanities, stand alone shower & large soaker tub, plus an enourmous master closet. Another huge bedroom will be on the ML with a private Full Ba. Upstairs you'll love the loft/tv space plus two separated bedrooms each with their own full ba's. This home provides a backyard space & is walking distance to shops & restaurants in the Town of Mt Laurel. The listing price is $787,900.

