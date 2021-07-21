Open Houses July 22 & 25

Thursday, July 22 from 4-6 p.m.

3076 Chelsea Park Ridge

4 beds/3 baths

$330,000

MLS #1292434

Listing agent- Christina Lowry James/ Hosted by Hannah Dean of the Christina James Team

Thursday, July 22 from 4-6 p.m.

3605 Carisbrooke Pkwy., Hoover

6 beds/3 full baths/ 2.5 half baths

$850,000

MLS #1292434

Listing agent- Christina Lowry James/ Hosted by Hannah Dean of the Christina James Team

Sunday, July 25 from 2-4 p.m.

2285 Brock Circle, Hoover

4 beds/5 baths

3,866 sq. ft

$809,000

MLS #1287387

Listing agent- Christina Lowry James/ Hosted by Hannah Dean of the Christina James Team