Palmer Announces 2022 U.S. Service Academy Appointments

Congressman Gary Palmer (R-AL) is proud to announce that 14 students from Alabama’s Sixth District have been accepted to United States Service Academies. They will continue their education at one of the Service Academies and subsequently serve at least five years in the U.S. military.

“Nominating outstanding students to the U.S. Service Academies is one of the most serious responsibilities and highest honors of my job,” Palmer said. “These young people are our future leaders, so I want to do my part to send the best from Alabama’s Sixth District. Receiving an appointment is a competitive process and a huge accomplishment. I’m proud of these 14 incredible students and look forward to what the future holds for them. I’m confident they will excel in their endeavors and serve America honorably.”

The appointed students are as follows:

Michael Belcher, of Vestavia Hills High School, will attend the U.S. Military Academy

Tim Brisco, of Hewitt-Trussville High School, will attend the U.S. Military Academy

Jake Fairbairn, of Marion Military Institute, will attend the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy

Ian Howell, of Georgia Military College, will attend the U.S. Military Academy

James Latona, of Thompson High School, will attend the U.S. Naval Academy

Chinonye Mbanugo, of Hoover High School, will attend the U.S. Air Force Academy

Kenneth McShan, of USNA Preparatory School, will attend the U.S. Naval Academy

James Perkins, of USNA Preparatory School, will attend the U.S. Naval Academy

Tre Roberson, of USAFA Preparatory School, will attend the U.S. Air Force Academy

Will Stallworth, of Hoover High School, will attend the U.S. Naval Academy

Jack Talley, of Vestavia Hills High School, will attend the U.S. Naval Academy

Austin Wallace, of Pelham High School, will attend the U.S. Air Force Academy

Kaili Williams, of Shelby County High School, will attend the U.S. Naval Academy

Wesley Yeatman, of Oak Mountain High School, will attend the U.S. Military Academy

-- Submitted by Gary Palmer