PHOTOS: Chelsea High Class of 2024

× 1 of 41 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Chelsea High School awarded 310 diplomas to the Hornets Class of 2024 during commencement at Samford University’s Pete Hanna Center on Tuesday, May 21, 2024. The senior class was awarded more than $7.9 million in scholarships to continue their academic and athletic careers. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 2 of 41 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Chelsea High School awarded 310 diplomas to the Hornets Class of 2024 during commencement at Samford University’s Pete Hanna Center on Tuesday, May 21, 2024. The senior class was awarded more than $7.9 million in scholarships to continue their academic and athletic careers. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 3 of 41 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Chelsea High School awarded 310 diplomas to the Hornets Class of 2024 during commencement at Samford University’s Pete Hanna Center on Tuesday, May 21, 2024. Chelsea High School celebrated the Hornets Class of 2024 with commencement on Tuesday, May 21 at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center.

Noah Pontius gave the salutatorian address, followed by Elias Rafael's valedictorian address. Principal Brandon Turner shared an inspirational message with the Hornets Class of 2024 before awarding diplomas.

Chelsea's 310 graduates accepted more than $7.9 million in scholarships.

