PHOTOS: Snow day along the 280 corridor

It may be far from a winter wonderland, but it’s a rare snow day in central Alabama.

280 Living's readers shared their best snow day pictures on Facebook. Check them out in the gallery above.

Haven't sent us your pictures yet? Comment them on the post of 280 Living's Facebook page.