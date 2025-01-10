PHOTOS: Snow day along the 280 corridor

250110_280 snow day crowdsourcing form Sheri Falk_PPL-3.jpeg

Photo courtesy of Sheri Falk

250110_280 snow day crowdsourcing from 100 Inverness Apartment Homes_PPL-6.jpeg

Photo courtesy of 100 Inverness Apartment Homes

250110_280 snow day crowdsourcing from Keri Coker_PPL-5.jpeg

Photo courtesy of Keri Coker

250110_280 snow day crowdsouring from Jennifer Hartsfield_PPL-2.jpeg

Photo courtesy of Jennifer Hartsfield

250110_280 snow day crowdsouring from Kimbery Powell_PPL-4.jpeg

Photo courtesy of Kimbery Powell

250110_280 snow day crowdsouring from Kristine Goddard_PPL-1.jpeg

Photo courtesy of Kristine Goddard

250110_280 snow day crowdsouring from Sarah Gilliland_PPL-7.jpeg

Photo courtesy of Sarah Gilliland

It may be far from a winter wonderland, but it’s a rare snow day in central Alabama.

280 Living's readers shared their best snow day pictures on Facebook. Check them out in the gallery above.

Haven't sent us your pictures yet? Comment them on the post of 280 Living's Facebook page.