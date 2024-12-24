Polar Plunge Set for January at Oak Mountain State Park

× Expand Frank Couch

Dive into compassion and participate in the 2025 Pelham Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Alabama taking place at Oak Mountain State Park on Jan. 18, 2025. For over 50 years, Special Olympics has been building a movement to break down barriers - both on and off the field - through the power of sport.

As Guardians of the Flame, law enforcement around the world champions acceptance, inclusion, and equality for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD). The funds raised each year by the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Alabama provide year-round sports training, competition, and leadership opportunities to more than 15,000 athletes in our state.

Each person who participates in the Pelham Polar Plunge demonstrates the most important part of the Special Olympics oath: "Let me win. But if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt."

Schedule:

12:00 p.m. - Check-in / On-site Registration begins in the main park office

12:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. - Food will be available for purchase from food trucks throughout the event.

1:50 p.m. - Safety Briefing

2:00 p.m. - Polar Plunge