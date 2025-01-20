Pre-K registration now open for Shelby County Schools

Registration for Shelby County’s First Class Pre-K Program, part of Alabama’s state-funded early education initiative, is now open for the 2025-2026 school year. The program, which has consistently received the highest quality rating from the National Institute for Early Education Research for 14 consecutive years, is open to 4-year-olds.

Parents can register their children online at http://prek.alaceed.alabama.gov. The registration portal will remain open throughout the school year, and a public random selection drawing will be conducted in March. Each participating Pre-K site will offer 18 slots per location. Families not selected will be placed on a waitlist and notified if a spot becomes available.

The tuition-free program is available at five locations: Inverness Elementary, Oak Mountain Elementary, Shelby Elementary, Vincent Elementary, and Wilsonville Elementary.

For additional details, parents can contact the registrar at their preferred location or reach out to Beth Fuller, Federal Programs Supervisor, at 205-682-7072 or via email at bfuller@shelbyed.org.