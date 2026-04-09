Program highlights Alabama’s rich diversity of bird species

× Expand Image courtesy of Oak Mountain State Park

Oak Mountain State Park will host “Biodiversity of Alabama’s Birds” on Saturday, April 18, at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Oak Mountain Interpretive Center.

The program will examine the wide variety of bird species found across Alabama, from songbirds and raptors to marsh-dwelling species. Participants will learn how the state’s diverse landscapes support more than 400 bird species, as well as insights into migration patterns and the ecological role birds play.

The session is designed for both experienced birders and beginners interested in learning more about local wildlife.

The program is free with paid park admission and for overnight guests.