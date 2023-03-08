Project updates, funds awarded during council meeting

× Expand The Chelsea City Council votes to awards Nick Grant education funds during the March 8 meeting. Photo by Wayne Morris.

Over $48,000 of Nick Grant education funds were awarded to the four Chelsea schools during the March 7 Chelsea City Council meeting.

Forest Oaks Elementary received $18,712.94. Items requested include a ViewSonic Interactive Panel, two MacBook Air, three MacBook Pro, two HP Probooks, Drumfit equipment and subscription and SONOR Smart Series instruments.

Chelsea Park Elementary received $9,776.17. Items requested include two ViewSonic Interactive Panels, miscellaneous art Supplies, Legos and Doodler Pen Learning Packs.

Chelsea Middle received $12,586.25. Items requested included a Gopher GaGa Ball Pit with guard, dissection kits, trays and biohazard trash can, miscellaneous pantry supplies and class equipment, 3-D Printers, a Cricut, and a VEX EXP (robotics equipment) class bundle.

Chelsea High received $7,758.30. Items requested included two rolling white boards, miscellaneous art supplies and T1 Graphing Calculators.

During the mayor’s update, Mayor Tony Picklesimer gave an update on some of the ongoing projects in the city. He noted that the gym addition at Chelsea Community Center is well underway and is still on pace for an October completion. Also, phase two at the County Road 11 athletic fields is about 90 percent complete. While it won’t be open for opening day on March 18, Picklesimer said it will be finished by sometime in April.

“I promise you it will be worth the wait,” he said. “It's a beautiful facility. Thank you to the council for allowing it to be done so nicely. It's something we will all be proud of for a long time.”

Also during the meeting, the council approved:

Declaring property as surplus and authorizing its disposal- nonfunctional weather sirens will be donated to Jefferson County Emergency Management Agency.

Authorizing the mayor to sign and participate in the opioid settlement. Picklesimer said this is being negotiated at the state level and with the major drug companies and this resolution gives him the authority to negotiate how much of that part of the money of the settlement the city would get.

Authorizing the mayor to enter into agreement with ALDOT for a resurfacing and access management on U.S. 280

Approval to pay the city’s bills

Council member Tiffany Bittner asked the mayor for an update on the proposed multipurpose facility, which is part of the master plan at Chelsea High School. Picklesimer said another meeting was recently held with Superintendent Lewis Brooks, Superintendent of Operations David Calhoun, architect Rick Lathan and two council members.

To try to save money, councilman Scott Weygand presented the idea of combining two of the buildings rather than having a separate building at the north and south ends of the stadium. The combined building would expand the visitors locker room and include restrooms, a concession stand.

Also, instead of starting with a competition gym, a discussion was had to do the projects in reverse order.

“Everything on the master plan is still alive and well,” Picklesimer said.

Important dates

March 20: Chelsea Municipal Court, 6 p.m.

March 21 Council meeting, 6 p.m.

March 27: Planning commission meeting, 6 p.m.

April 1: Spring Craft Fair at Chelsea Community Center, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

April 4 and 18: Council meetings, 6 p.m.

April 15: Fire at the Foothills, Chelsea Community Center