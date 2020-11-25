Public building closing schedule for Christmas, New Year holidays

×
Photo by Erin Nelson.
Public buildings and services around Chelsea and Hoover have a variety of closing schedules for the Christmas and New Year holidays:
- Chelsea City Hall: Closed Thursday, Dec. 24, for Christmas Eve and Friday, Dec. 25, for Christmas Day; also closed Friday, Jan.1, for New Year’s Day.
- Chelsea Public Library: Closed Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, Thursday, Dec. 31, for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
- Chelsea Community Center: Closed Dec. 19 (event after Christmas parade), Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
- Shelby County Schools: Closed to students Dec. 18 through Jan. 4; students return Tuesday, Jan. 5.
- Hoover City Hall and city offices in the Hoover Public Safety Center: Closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day; also closed New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
- Hoover Public Library: Closes early at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 23; also closed Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
- Hoover Recreation Center: Open 8 a.m. to noon on Christmas Eve; closed Christmas Day; open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 26; open 8 a.m. to noon on New Year’s Eve; closed New Year’s Day.
- Jefferson County offices (including Hoover satellite office): Closed Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.
- Shelby County offices (including Inverness license office): Closed Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
- Alabama Department of Revenue Jefferson-Shelby Taxpayer Service Center at Hoover Public Safety Center: Closed Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.
- Hoover City Schools: Closed to students Dec. 21 through Jan. 1; students return Monday, Jan. 4.
- Garbage and recycling: Garbage pickup will be delayed by one day on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.