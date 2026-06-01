Puppies and Popsicles event brings adoptable pets to North Shelby Library

× Expand Image courtesy of North Shelby Library

North Shelby Library will host “Puppies and Popsicles” on Saturday, June 6, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The free community event will feature adoptable dogs and cats from Shelby Humane, giving visitors an opportunity to meet animals looking for permanent homes while learning more about pet adoption.

In addition to visiting with the animals, attendees can enjoy crafts and complimentary popsicles throughout the event.

Organizers say the event is open to anyone interested in adoption as well as those who simply want to spend time with the animals and support Shelby Humane’s work in the community.

The event will take place at North Shelby Library. For more information, contact the library.