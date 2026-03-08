Raising Cane’s to open first Birmingham-area location on US 280

× Expand Kelli S. Hewett Raising Cane's new 280 location

Raising Cane’s will open its first Birmingham-area location on Tuesday, March 10, at 5301 U.S. 280, marking the Louisiana-based chicken chain’s debut in the local market.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for Monday, March 9, at 4 p.m.

On opening day, doors will open at 10 a.m., with a gift basket for the first customer in line. The first 100 combo purchases will receive a commemorative hat and a free Box Combo card, while supplies last.

Opening day festivities will also include a DJ and 360-photo booth from 8 a.m. to noon, as well as community check presentations to Genesis One Animal Rescue and King’s Home Youth and Domestic Violence Shelter. Live music from Country Case is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

The new restaurant is located on the former site of Lloyd’s Restaurant along the U.S. 280 corridor. Other Raising Cane’s locations in Alabama include restaurants in Tuscaloosa and Mobile.

More information about the restaurant chain is available at raisingcanes.com.