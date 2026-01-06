Registration opens for 2026 Limitless Women’s Mountain Bike Festival

× Expand Photo courtesy of Limitless MTB Festival

Registration is now open for the 2026 Limitless MTB Festival, a three-day women’s mountain biking event scheduled for Sept. 18-20, 2026, at Oak Mountain State Park in Pelham.

Hosted by Birmingham Urban Mountain Pedalers and supported by SORBA chapters across the Southeast, the festival aims to build community, encourage adventure and inspire confidence among women mountain bikers of all skill levels.

The weekend will include group rides, skills clinics, shuttle-supported trail sessions, and community activities. A catered Saturday dinner, live music, and an event t-shirt (if registered by the deadline) are included with admission. A wine tasting is available as an optional add-on.

Organizers say Limitless was created to provide a supportive, accessible space for women riders to connect, train, and explore trails together. Keeping costs low is part of the festival’s mission to remove barriers and welcome riders from across the region.

Required gear includes a properly fitted helmet and a well-maintained bike.

Space is limited, so early registration is encouraged. For more information or to register, visit limitlessmtb.com.