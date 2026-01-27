REMINDER: Adam’s Heart Runs returns to Oak Mountain this Saturday

× Expand BTC Adam's Heart Runs 5K

The Birmingham Track Club will host Adam’s Heart Runs on Saturday, Jan. 31, beginning at 8 a.m. at Oak Mountain State Park.

The winter race features chip-timed 5K, 10K and 10-mile distances, all run on paved roads through the park, with the start and finish near the Dogwood Picnic Pavilion on Terrace Drive.

Finishers in the 10-mile race will receive custom dog tag medals. Post-race snacks and free race photos will be available for participants and families.

Registration fees range from $40 to $50, with prices increasing after Jan. 29. More information is available at runsignup.com/Race/Info/AL/Pelham/AdamsHeartRuns.