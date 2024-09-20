Rep. Susan DuBose gives $15K to North Shelby Library

× Expand Photo by Taylor Bright North Shelby Library Rep. Susan Dubose presented a check for $15,000 to the North Shelby Library board on Thursday Sept. 19.

Rep. Susan DuBose gave the North Shelby Library $15,000 at the library board meeting Thursday evening.

“I'm a big supporter of libraries” DuBose said. "This my fourth library (having given money to), so I have given to every library in my district. This is the biggest check yet. So I'm really honored to do this.”

DuBose said she had money at her discretion from the Education Trust Fund and had chosen to allocate the money to the North Shelby Library.

The library has not yet decided how to use it, but DuBose noted they library was free to use the money as they see fit.

“We really appreciate it,” said interim library director Michelyn Reid. “We will find a good place to use the funds.”

DuBose said she would ask other legislators whose districts overlap with the library district to contribute, too.