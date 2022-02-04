Republican Jeff Brumlow announces candidacy for Shelby County Circuit Judge

× Expand Jeff Brumlow

Shelby County attorney Jeff Brumlow qualified with the Alabama GOP for the Circuit Court Judge of Shelby County seat vacated by Judge Corey Moore at the end of his term.

Brumlow had previously announced his intention to run for the district court seat held by retiring Judge Jim Kramer.

Brumlow holds Judge Moore in high regard.

“Judge Moore’s decision in late December that he would not seek another term left many of us who know him saddened. Judge Moore is not only a good man and lawyer but also a conscientious judge who serves Shelby County well. Even before he took the bench, he was a friend and a mentor, not just to me but to numerous members of the bar and the community. He is leaving incredibly big shoes to fill and will be greatly missed on the bench,” Brumlow said. “After prayerful consideration and conversations with my family, friends, and colleagues in Shelby County, I believe I can accomplish more for our county in the circuit court.”

For nearly 24 years, Brumlow he has been a state court trial lawyer and general counsel for cities and housing authorities in the area with extensive trial experience in the municipal, district, and circuit courts, in both criminal and civil cases, as well as appellate experience to the Alabama Supreme Court, Court of Civil Appeals, and Court of Criminal Appeals.

A familiar face in Shelby County, he is the prosecutor for the city of Alabaster since 2004, and city attorney for the city since 2008. During his tenure with Alabaster, he created pretrial diversion programs and drafted legislation that would allow municipal courts access to specialty treatment programs in county courts such as mental health, drug court, and veteran’s court. Ten years ago, he started the Youthful Offender program that has changed the lives of dozens of youth ages 18-21 charged with misdemeanor offenses.

From Brumlow’s experience, well run courts are a necessity for the safety and prosperity of all citizens.

“A court is where people expect fairness and impartiality. It’s the place where disputes are resolved peacefully, fairly, and efficiently,” Brumlow said. “Many of my clients are governmental entities tasked with public concerns and matters. I've dedicated my career to fairness and impartiality, and trying to find the best solution not just for my client, but for all those involved. Each person and each issue are important, and I’ve always sought to treat each that way.”

County attorney Frank C. “Butch” Ellis said he has worked along Brumlow on cases and is impressed with his legal ability and thoughtfulness.

Brumlow received his bachelor’s degree from Samford University in 1988 and was in the first class of Beeson Divinity School at Samford University. Before attending Cumberland School of Law, he served on the pastoral staff of churches in Georgia and Alabama. He is a member of the Alabama State Bar since 1998 and Florida State Bar since 1999.

He has been married for 33 years to Dr. Donna Brumlow, a career educator and child advocate, the couple has two adult children.

Brumlow is an ordained ruling elder in the Presbyterian Church in America. He participates in local missions through his church, and international short-term missions through Mission to the World (MTW), having been to England and Costa Rica numerous times. He and his wife are members at Faith Presbyterian Church, PCA. He often donates legal time to represent veterans and provide assistance to homeless men and women in minor scrapes with the law.

Brumlow is a life-long Republican and is a Republican candidate for the seat. The Republican primary will be held on May 24, 2022. For more information about the campaign, visit votebrumlow.com or find the campaign on Facebook and Instagram.