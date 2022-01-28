Residents voice opinions at first public hearing on proposed school system

× Expand LEAH INGRAM EAGLE

Chelsea residents had their chance to voice their comments and concerns on a proposed new city school system and property tax at the city's first public hearing on Jan. 28

A large crowd filled the seats at Liberty Baptist Church. Chelsea Public Information Officer Wayne Morris opened the meeting saying hopefully the conversation will lead to a greater understanding about the issue and what direction the city should take.

The mayor and council each had the opportunity to speak before the meeting was open to public comment.

Mayor Tony Picklesimer said that it has been his desire from the very outset of this endeavor to try to find a way to build a new high school and to offer better facilities to the students that attend Chelsea schools. His original intent was to include all areas and all 4,500 students that are currently in Chelsea schools, but the citizens of some of those areas [Dunnavant Valley and Highland Lakes] made it very plain they did not want to be involved in this.

“As a grandfather, I'm a yes to 30 mill property tax that would enable us to build a new high school,” Picklesimer said. “But I'm not standing here as a grandfather, I'm standing here as your mayor. You elected me and it's my job to represent you and what you would like to see happen. Ultimately, this will come down to a decision of the voters of the city of Chelsea, as it should be.”

Picklesimer presented the four options in regard to formation of a Chelsea city school system:

Do nothing. We now have a feasibility report and we know it’s feasible for our city to form a school system, but it does not have to be acted on.

Vote on 11 mills of property tax. This would be sufficient to begin the system, but would not allow for immediate additional funding for renovation and construction to existing facilities.

Vote on 20 mills of property tax. This would be sufficient to begin a system and provide funding for a bond of approximately $40 million for renovation and construction of existing facilities

Vote on 30 mills of property tax. This would be sufficient to begin a school system and provide funding for a bond of approximately $80 million for the construction of a new high school.

By separating from the Shelby County Board of Education and forming a city school system, it would include two elementary schools, an intermediate school, a junior high school and a new high school.

“These things don't happen overnight,” Picklesimer said. “It would be several years in the making. But without moving forward in some direction, we will be stuck where we are now. I promise you as your mayor, I'm listening regardless of how I feel about it personally. My job on this board is to represent you and that's my full intention.”

Picklesimer said one thing that may or may not have been made clear is all the council will be to decide on a taxation level that will be presented to the citizens.

“We cannot make this decision as a city council,” he said. This decision will come down to a vote of the people. The council is trying to determine by this public hearing what level of taxation to propose to you for approval.”

Councilman Cody Sumners thanked the crowd for coming out and said he looks forward to hearing from them and going back and meeting with the mayor and council members and discussing all the realistic options moving forward.

Councilman Chris Grace said as a community, they've identified a problem that needs to be addressed, the school facilities have not been able to keep up with the city’s rapid growth.

“I’d say option 1 is not an option. We can't do nothing. I think that’s irresponsible,” he said.

He said since his family moved to Chelsea in 2003, three elementary schools have been built and there have been additions to the middle and high schools, but the population growth has outpaced those improvements.

“Any solution we come to will require higher taxes,” Grace said. “As we continue to grow, and we will, if we want to maintain high quality of life we have other needs that will arise and those will also require public funding. We’ve got to balance our known needs of today with our unknown needs of tomorrow.”

Councilman Casey Morris thanked those in attendance and said he looks forward to working with the council and the community to best address this issue.

Councilwoman Tiffany Bittner said that it’s an important time we stand in and we have the opportunity to shape the future for our children and community.

“I feel strongly that now is the time to do something for our schools and frankly something should have been done a long time ago,” she said.

She spoke specifically to Chelsea Park Elementary does not have enough classroom space, said the middle school is outdated and worn out and the high school was built in 1992 for 580 students and currently has over 1,385 students.

“The list goes on and on of all the basic needs our facilities require and we are to a point we need to do something about it,” she said.

Mayor Pro Tem Scott Weygand shared information about the city’s revenue and expenses. The revenues for the city system are $31.8 million, that’s what Shelby County is receiving from Chelsea. For expenditures which include everything to operate a school system is $30.6 million that means the system can run and put money in the bank with no tax increase.

“There is only one way we can guarantee the tax money we are all paying to the school system stays in our local schools,” Weygand said. “This the opportunity to make our tax dollars to further and reduce the overcrowding issues, operate the system more efficiently and reduce the overcrowding in our schools.

Public comment

Over 20 people signed up to share their comments and opinions. Here is what some of them had to say:

Amber Polk said she agrees that new facilities are needed, but doesn’t think Chelsea can afford to split from Shelby County and form its own school system. She also mentioned a district tax as a fifth option.

“I think the question we need to be asking is do we want a new school system or do we want improved facilities? Those are two different issues. I believe we are one of the best school systems in the state so why would we want to spend $40 million a year to create what we already have?”

Mark Manning said he disapproves of a creation of a Chelsea school system and also disapproves of any increase to property tax. He believes that increasing the property tax is illogical, unreasonable and not viable.

Wayne Scotts said he supports paying a higher percentage.

Angie Moreland said that Shelby County Schools have given her children a great education and helped them realize their passions, and while the buildings need improvement, she is against breaking away from Shelby County Schools.

Amanda Mundy asked if the teachers were supportive of a new school system and how it will affect the current educators. She believes raising taxes will hurt the city in the long run.

Richard Wilbanks said what he opposes is a forced tax vs. a choice tax.

Joe Frost encouraged the mayor and council to put their energy into batting with the Shelby County Board of Education.

Brandon Jones said the way things are with the current economy, increasing a tax burden is not appropriate at this time.

Mayor Picklesimer addressed a few of the comments at the end of the meeting.

He said when he was first elected, he asked the previous superintendent and was told the money wasn’t there to help. He went to current superintendent Lewis Brooks in 2018 and was told the same thing. He spoke to Brooks again the morning of the meeting and was told there was no room in the budget for new facilities.

Regarding the one cent sales tax passed in 2019, $4.4 million has been collected and of that, $1,060,505 has been spent on Nick Grants for requested items for the Chelsea schools. The remainder of the money is in the bank to continue to provide grants to the schools.

He said he has taken a lot of criticism about the $600 example used for property tax. He said due to the median price of houses in the city, he chose that number based on the average.

“I know this is a big deal. I love Chelsea and want the best for students and your children and grandchildren,” Picklesimer said. “If this isn't the route you choose to go, then so be it. This is the last term you’ll have me. If we do not move forward, my last three years as your mayor will be a whole lot easier. That is not what this is about. This is about representing you, the people.”