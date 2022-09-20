Riders group to hold bike and jeep ride for veteran suicide awareness

× Expand Photo courtesy of Barry Nance. Members of the American Legion Ryan Winslow Post 911 Riders work a table at the 2022 Celebrate Hoover Day at Veterans Park in Hoover on April 30.

The Riders group of American Legion Ryan Winslow Post 911 will hold a Bike and Jeep Ride, followed by a Bike and Jeep Night on Sept. 24 to help bring awareness to veteran suicide.

The event is called Operation S.A.V.E., which means Suicide Awareness for Veterans Everywhere.

The Ride will start at Heart of Dixie Harley Davidson and end at Mt. Laurel for the Bike and Jeep Night. Registration for the Ride starts at 10 a.m., and KSU/start engines at 2:30 p.m. Cost is $20 per vehicle and $5 for each additional rider.

“Suicide is a significant issue for veterans. We want our brothers and sisters to know there is help,” said Barry Nance, Post 911 Riders director. “We will support our veteran brothers and sisters with a donation of part of our proceeds to Vet Force Multiplier.”

Vet Force Multiplier, a suicide prevention and emergency services portal, was created by the Krulak Marine Alliance of Alabama. The website is VetForceMultiplier.org and members of the military family are invited to find resources there. Their goal is to make a noticeable and measurable reduction in the veteran suicide rate in Alabama by 2024, according to John O’Malley of KMAA.

Beginning in July, the Riders will also be accepting donations for two prize packages, worth approximately $1,000 each. About 15 area individuals and businesses, ranging from restaurants to teeth whitening to music lessons, have sponsored this fundraising effort.

Hoover Tactical Firearms, who generously allows Post 911 to meet there at no charge, has donated an annual range membership. Tickets will be $5 each or five for $20.

In addition, on the day of the event, tickets will be available for a $100 bar tab at Red Shamrock in Mt Laurel.

The Bike and Jeep Night, which is set for 4 to 9 p.m., will include live music outside. Red Shamrock will have beer and drink specials throughout the night.

Getting off their bikes, the Riders meet at Oak Mountain Bowling Lanes on the third Friday of the month for business and pleasure. Spending quality time with fellow veterans is an important aspect with the Riders, according to Nance.

For more information on the Riders, the email is alriderspost911@gmail.com.

Ryan Winslow American Legion Post 911 serves the catchment area of Hoover, Vestavia and North Shelby County.