Rosegate Design Christmas open house on Oct. 24

× Expand Photo courtesy of Rosegate Design Rosegate Design opening Christmas pop-up shop

Rosegate Design has announced a new Christmas pop-up shop which will be opening on Thursday, Oct. 24. Rosegate will also be holding its Christmas Open House on Thursday, Oct. 24 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m for the main store and the pop-up shop. The pop-up shot will be open Mondays through Saturdays from 10 am. to 5 p.m. Rosegate Design, the primary store, is located at 6801 Cahaba Valley Rd # 102 in Birmingham. It is beside Bellini’s Ristorante and Bar. The pop-up shop will be located on the other side of Bellini’s.