The Saltgrass Steak House on U.S. 280 has closed.

The location's Facebook page now lists the restaurant as "permanently closed."

The company, based in Houston, Texas, opened the restaurant in 2018 where the Twisted Kilt was on Perimeter Park South, next to Surin 280. The Twisted Kilt closed in 2017.

The Saltgrass location on John Hawkins Pkwy. in Hoover remains open.