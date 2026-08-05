SAW's BBQ coming to Valley Post in Chelsea

× Expand Photo courtesy of SAW's BBQ

SAW's BBQ is bringing its signature barbecue to the U.S. 280 corridor with a new location planned for Valley Post in Chelsea.

Owner Jennifer Wilson announced July 28 that the beloved Birmingham barbecue restaurant will open at 1004 Dunnavant Valley Road, marking SAW's seventh location and its first serving customers along the U.S. 280 corridor. An opening date has not been announced, but the restaurant is expected to open in fall 2026.

Founded in 2009 by the late Mike "Sorry Ass" Wilson, SAW's has grown from its original Homewood restaurant into one of Alabama's best-known barbecue brands. The restaurant is known for its Carolina-style pulled pork, smoked meats and signature Alabama white sauce, earning recognition from national publications including Southern Living, Garden & Gun and Men's Journal.

Wilson currently operates SAW's locations in Homewood, Avondale, Crestline, Hoover, Leeds and Southside, along with the SAW's Street Kitchen food trailer.

The Chelsea restaurant will join Waldo's Chicken & Beer at Valley Post, the mixed-use dining and entertainment development that is being revitalized after the Pihakis Restaurant Group closed its four restaurants there in April.

In announcing the project on social media, SAW's said the new restaurant will feature "all the smoke, charm, and southern flair" fans expect from the brand. While ribs may not be offered, the restaurant said customers can expect the classic menu items that have made SAW's a Birmingham favorite.

The company said hiring has not yet begun and encouraged customers to follow @sawsbbqvalleypost on social media for updates.

For more information, visit sawsbbq.com.