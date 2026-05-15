Scales & Tails program brings live animals to Oak Mountain

× Expand Image courtesy of Oak Mountain State Park

Oak Mountain State Park will host “Scales & Tails” on May 25 at 1 p.m. at the Oak Mountain Interpretive Center.

The educational presentation will give attendees an opportunity to see live reptiles, amphibians and birds up close, including snakes, lizards, turtles, frogs and raptors.

Participants will learn how the animals move, hunt and survive in their natural habitats while gaining a better understanding of their role in Alabama ecosystems. Organizers say the program is designed for curious visitors of all ages.

The event is free with paid admission to Oak Mountain State Park and for overnight guests. For more information, contact Lauren Muncher at Lauren.muncher@dcnr.alabama.gov or 205-620-2520.