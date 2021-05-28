SCS ranked in top 30 for school districts in state

× Expand Photo by Leah Ingram Eagle. Shelby County Schools was recently ranked 26th out of 136 Alabama school districts in a report from website niche.com.

Shelby County Schools was recently ranked 26th out of 136 Alabama school districts in a report from website niche.com.

The districts were ranked by several different factors, which included academics, teachers, culture and diversity, parent and student surveys on overall experience, health and safety grade, resources and facilities, clubs and activities and sports.

Each of these carried a percent of the score, with academics making up 50%.

Shelby County Schools have 20,570 students in grades pre-K, K-12 with a student-teacher ratio of 17 to 1. According to state test scores, 59% of students are at least proficient in math and 57% in reading.

The ranking did drop from an A to A- since the last report.

SCS also has a ranking of 20 out of 136 for best school districts for athletes in the state and 46 out of 136 for districts with the best teachers.

To view the full list of schools districts, visit niche.com/k12/search/best-school-districts/s/alabama.