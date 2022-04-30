Second Shift fundraiser to go ‘over the edge’

× Expand Photo courtesy of McLeod Software. The McLeod Software building at 100 Corporate Parkway off U.S. 280.

Second Shift is taking fundraising to new heights with its May 14 event.

Approximately 75 brave “edgers” will have the opportunity to rappel seven stories down the McLeod Software building on U.S. 280 in exchange for raising a minimum of $1,000 in donations by May 10.

Funds raised will support Second Shift, a Shelby County-based nonprofit that assists Alabama youth who are at-risk and aging out of foster care to help them transition to sustainable and connected independence.

Over the Edge for Second Shift

WHERE: McLeod Software, 100 Corporate Parkway

WHEN: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., May 14

WEB: fundrazr.com/ote4secondshift

The day-long event will take place from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Family, friends and spectators are invited to support participants and enjoy the “Landing Zone” party with food vendors and family fun.

The activity will be put on by Over the Edge, a company that provides signature events for nonprofit organizations across Canada and the United States. In its 10 years of operation, it has helped raise more than $100 million with nonprofit partners, hosted over 1,000 rappelling events and maintained a spotless safety record.

“Over the Edge demonstrates our mission perfectly,” said Tammy Spence, executive director of Second Shift. “Just as the rappelling equipment provides safety, Second Shift provides safe and stable support for aging-out youth, from the edge of foster care to the solid ground of independence.”

Edger levels include thrill-seeker ($1,000-plus), risk-taker ($1,500-plus), adrenaline junkie ($2,500-plus) and over-the-top ($3,000-plus).

Participants younger than 18 must be accompanied by a legal guardian. All participants must be within the 100- to 300-pound required weight range for safety standards. For those with special needs, severe health complications or allergies, and more, contact Spence at link@secondshiftalabma.org.

To register for the event, visit fundrazr.com/ote4secondshift.