Second Shift hosts Swag the Bag fundraiser

Second Shift's annual trash bag theme fundraising and awareness event is back for another year.

The event reframes the traditional foster care “luggage” (trash bags) into something fun and fabulous.​

The auction began on Nov. 1 and is open until Nov. 7. The art show is open to the public at Second Shift’s location at 101 Aviators View Drive Suite B. in Alabaster on Nov. 7 from noon to 3 p.m. Admission is free but donations are appreciated.

Second Shift is a 501(c)3 nonprofit that assists aging-out and at-risk youth in transitioning to sustainable and connected independence by establishing a relational connection to a caring stable adult and supporting the journey to independence through transitional housing, life skills education and emergency assistance.

They provide two branches of programming that combine to maximize the success of the clients. They prevent homelessness, unemployment, incarceration, human trafficking and the repeated generationa cycle of foster care. The organization has assisted over 500 foster and former foster youth, in some capacity since 2017.

To bid on auction items, visit 32auctions.com/SwagTheBag21. For more information on Second Shift, visit secondshiftalabama.org.