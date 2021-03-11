Second Shift presents Hidden Eggs of Birmingham

Second Shift Alabama will present a virtual egg (scavenger) hunt throughout the Greater Birmingham Metro Area starting March 26th.

During Hidden Eggs of Birmingham, families and individuals have the option of hunting virtually or getting out and about to hunt in person. This fundraiser provides an opportunity for all ages to enjoy a scavenger hunt as well as a fun socially distant way to explore the city.

Participants register for a text subscription, then for one week, they will receive a text daily of a clipped image "eggs" of iconic Birmingham locations. to solve the puzzle of where the “eggs'' are located. Answers will be submitted for prizes.

Participants can choose their level of difficulty. Registration costs are:

$15 for eggs-press registration which includes “egg” only images.

$25 for eggs-plorer package of $25 includes “egg” images and clues.

$35 for eggs-travegant package includes tested images, cryptic clues and a worksheet for

Eggs-tra clues can be purchased for $10.00 each, as needed.

For more information or to register, visit https://secure.givelively.org/event/second-shift/hidden-eggs-of-birmingham-scavenger-hunt

All proceeds will be used to assist at risk and aging out foster care youth. To learn more about Second Shift go to www.secondshiftalabama.org.

The hunt will take place from March 26-April 2.