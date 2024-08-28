September edition preview: find out what to expect from our September paper

× Expand Sarah Owens talks about our September 2024 package on suicide prevention.

As our September edition hits mailboxes in the coming days, we want to give a sneak peak at what you can expect to see in the paper.

September is National Suicide Prevention month, so our coverage for the month includes a comprehensive package on the topic. You can expect to hear from local mental health professionals and residents from the 280 and Trussville area about their experiences with suicide loss. We also covered suicide as it relates to veterans and the elderly, and we spoke with the parents of a Chelsea student who was one of four to die by suicide in the span of a year.

If you have questions about this package and how we covered the topic of suicide, please email sowens@starnesmedia.com.