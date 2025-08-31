September Events Guide

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. The Old Baker Farm will open this year and offer most of its usual activities including the hayride to the pumpkin patch, the farm animal petting zoo, train ride and corn maze.

Mt Laurel Farmers Market

Where: Manning Place, Mt Laurel

When: Every Saturday through October, 8 a.m.–noon

Contact: Call 205-408-2717 or visit mtlaurel.com

Details: The Mt Laurel Farmers Market celebrates its 25th season as a beloved community tradition. This open-air market features locally grown produce, handmade artisan goods, baked treats, flowers, and more, all from Shelby and Chilton county vendors. Known for its friendly, pet-friendly atmosphere and small-town charm, the market often includes food trucks, live music and nearby shops and eateries to round out your visit. Arrive early for the best selection of fresh fruits, vegetables and Southern staples like pink-eyed peas and heirloom beans. Parking and admission are free.

Bruster’s Ice Cream at Parkmont Park

Where: Parkmont Park, 1008 Parkmont Way, Chelsea

When: Saturday, Sept. 6, 7-9 p.m.

Details: Cool off with Bruster’s Ice Cream at Parkmont Park during this sweet evening in Chelsea. Bruster’s will be on-site serving up their signature frozen treats to neighbors and families looking to enjoy a night outdoors. Everyone is welcome — just bring your sweet tooth and join the fun.

Girl Scouts Love State Parks: Scales & Tails Live Animal Show

Where: Oak Mountain Interpretive Center, Oak Mountain State Park, 200 Terrace Drive, Pelham

When: Saturday, Sept. 13, 3 p.m.

Cost: $5 adult gate fee, $2 child or senior gate fee

Contact: Email lauren.muncher@dcnr.alabama.gov or call 205-620-2520

Details: Celebrate the annual Girl Scouts Love State Parks weekend with a fun-filled afternoon exploring Alabama’s natural wonders. This live “Scales & Tails” animal show invites Girl Scouts, their families, and the public to learn about the fascinating reptiles and amphibians that call the park home. Admission is free with paid park entry. Participants are encouraged to register in advance to prepay gate fees. Hosted by Oak Mountain State Park.

Hold the Fort 10K, 5K & 1 Mile Warrior Walk

Where: Oak Mountain State Park – Dogwood Pavilion, 200 Terrace Drive, Pelham

When: Saturday, Sept. 20, 8 a.m.

Cost: $30-$40

Contact: Visit blanketforthope.org

Details: Join runners and walkers for the annual Hold the Fort races, featuring timed 10K and 5K courses and a family-friendly 1-mile Warrior Walk through the scenic trails of Oak Mountain State Park. Proceeds benefit Blanket Fort Hope’s mission to build and operate a Restoration Home for children rescued from human trafficking. Check-in begins at 7 a.m. at the Dogwood Pavilion, and early packet pick-up is available Friday, Sept. 19, from 3-7 p.m. at Full Moon BBQ in Pelham. The first 250 registrants receive a complimentary event T-shirt (sizes subject to availability), and top male and female finishers in both the 10K and 5K will earn cash prizes. Park admission is included with race registration, thanks to Mills Pharmacy. Awards will be presented in 14 categories, with additional prize drawings for all participants. Spectators are welcome but must pay park admission at the gate. Learn more about Oak Mountain at alapark.com/parks/oak-mountain-state-park.

The Pumpkin Patch

Where: Old Baker Farm, 1041 Farmingdale Road, Harpersville

When: Sept. 28-Oct. 31; weekdays 3–5 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Sunday 1-5 p.m.

Cost: $13 per person ($1 discount for cash), children 1 and under free

Details: Kick off the harvest season at Old Baker Farm’s beloved Pumpkin Patch. Starting Sunday, Sept. 28, visitors can enjoy the crisp fall air and pick the perfect pumpkin while exploring the farm’s festive atmosphere. The season runs through Oct. 31, with weekday afternoon hours and full weekend hours. Admission includes access to the patch, and children 1 and under are free. The farm invites guests to come early and stay late for a true autumn experience.

Revvin’ 4 Research Charity Motorcycle Ride

Where: Heart of Dixie Harley-Davidson, 333 Cahaba Valley Parkway N, Pelham

When: Sunday, Sept. 28; check-in and on-site registration at 12 p.m., ride departs at 2 p.m.

Cost: $35 single rider, $60 two-up; options available for shipped shirts and early registration perks

Web: bcrfa.networkforgood.com/events/86735-revvin-4-research-2025

Details: Join the Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama and Heart of Dixie Harley-Davidson for the 17th annual Revvin’ 4 Research Charity Motorcycle Ride, a police-escorted ride through the scenic roads of Shelby County. All proceeds benefit breast cancer research in Alabama. The event includes an hour-long ride, an event T-shirt (while supplies last) and a post-ride cookout. Register by Sept. 3 to choose your T-shirt color (pink or gray) and secure your preferred size. Online registration closes Sept. 25, but on-site registration is available beginning at noon on race day. Riders who pre-register also receive a $25 service coupon from Heart of Dixie Harley-Davidson. Shirts and sizes are limited for walk-up registrants.

OFFICIAL MEETINGS

Sept. 2 and 16: Chelsea City Council, 6 p.m., Chelsea City Hall, 11611 Chelsea Road

Sept. 8 and 22: Hoover City Council, 6 p.m., Hoover City Hall, 100 Municipal Lane

Sept. 8, 8:30 a.m. and 22, 6 p.m.: Shelby County Commission, Shelby County Administration Building, 200 W. College St., Room 123, Columbiana

Sept. 11, 4 p.m. and 25, 5 p.m.: Shelby County Board of Education, Sept. 11 at SCISC, The Shelby Room, 601 First Street South, Alabaster; Sept. 25 at Central Office Auditorium, 410 East College Street, Columbiana

MT LAUREL LIBRARY EVENTS

Sept. 4: Mt Laurel Book Club, 1-2 p.m., Ann Price Activity Room

Sept. 4: Mt Laurel Book Club, 7-8 p.m., Ann Price Activity Room

Sept. 5: Mt Laurel Ukulele Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Ann Price Activity Room

Sept. 6: Mt Laurel Button Maker, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Ann Price Activity Room

Sept. 8: Mt Laurel Knitting Group, 2-4 p.m., Ann Price Activity Room

Sept. 12: Mt Laurel Tween Painting, 4-4:45 p.m., Ann Price Activity Room

Sept. 13: Mt Laurel Crafty Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Freeman Community Room

Sept. 17: Mt Laurel Homeschool Hangout, 10-11 a.m., Ann Price Activity Room

Sept. 18: Shelby’s Lost Horizon – A Talk by Bill Norton, 7-8 p.m., Ann Price Activity Room

Sept. 19: Mt Laurel Ukulele Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Ann Price Activity Room

Sept. 25: Mt Laurel DIY Taco and Ranch Seasoning, 5-6 p.m., Ann Price Activity Room

Sept. 26: Mt Laurel Fairy House Decorating, 4-5 p.m., Ann Price Activity Room