Seven into second Chelsea Hall of Fame class

Seven new inductees were welcomed into the Chelsea High School Hall of Fame 2022 class at a ceremony held at Douglas Manor on April 27.

The individuals recognized were ones who built the foundation of the community and have demonstrated excellence in learning, service, and character.

SGA Sponsor Ryan Adams said one of the goals of the student led organization is to connect the high school students to the Chelsea community.

“We recognized the collaboration of current student leaders with those who played an integral part in shaping our school and its lasting culture.”

Chelsea High School Principal Dr. Brandon Turner gave opening remarks before the inductees were announced.

“Connecting students we have to past students means so much for our school, and out of those efforts the result is what you see here this evening,” Turner said. “It’s easy to pull something off one time, it’s special when you can continue to do that. This is something we want to be special for years and years to come.”

Tapper Wood was the recipient of the athletics award. Wood is the only state champ golfer Chelsea has ever produced and he won the 1999 state tournament and went on to have an outstanding senior season.

Ryan Flamerich was the recipient of the academic award. Flamerich was the 2009 valedictorian and was awarded the Harry S. Truman scholarship.

Mary Ann Moore was the recipient of the faculty award. The former English teacher said that there was nothing more rewarding than having three of her former students (Wood, Flamerich and Knight) also being recognized.

Gary Black was the recipient of the student impact award. He taught history for 25 years at Chelsea Middle School, retiring in June 2021.

Aaron Knight was the recipient of the community award. Knight is leading the campaign to save Camp Hargis and is senior pastor at Redemption Church at K-Springs. Knight said that he left Chelsea in 1991 and moved back 15 years later and that there's no place like home.

Earl & June Niven were the first couple to be inducted. Both are former school teachers and Earl Niven served as the city's first mayor from 1996-2016.

The couple were introduced by current Mayor Tony Picklesimer and he said when he thinks of Earl, he thinks of courage, integrity and character; and of June, he thinks of grace, dignity and kindness.