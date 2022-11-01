Sewer amendment on ballot affects Shelby County residents

× Expand Photo by Erica Techo. A drainage sewer located next to an empty and for sale lot off of U.S. 280 in Chelsea. City officials are hoping they can purchase the sewer system currently serving the city, citing high sewer rates as something that is limiting economic development.

When voters make their way to go to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 8, they will have a chance to vote on Statewide Amendment #8 that is specific to Shelby County.

It states: “Relating to Shelby County, proposing an amendment to the Constitution of Alabama of 1901, to bring certain privately owned sewer systems that use public rights-of-way of public roads under the jurisdiction of the Public Service Commission under certain conditions (Proposed by Act 2021-199).”

Residents in parts of Shelby County are under three privately-owned systems by SouthWest Water Company which includes Shelby Ridge Utility, which serves around 4,000 customer accounts in Chelsea and County Road 41; North Shelby Utility, which serves about 4,000 customer accounts located southeast of Birmingham in north Shelby County (including Greystone), and Riverview Utility, that serves about 4,000 customer accounts in north Shelby County and south Jefferson County, southeast of Birmingham (including Meadow Brook and Brook Highland).

According to Shelby County Manager Chad Scroggins, the rates are higher for those using these private systems, as they are not under the Public Service Commission (PSC) regulation and Shelby County does not have powers to approve or deny rate increases. Shelby County can only review the rate calculation for accuracy.

The amendment would provide an option for the county to bring rates within a defined rate of return (that is in line with industry standards) if a rate control agreement cannot be reached.

Scroggins said the county has been trying to get this amendment on the ballot for some time, adding that it isn’t fair to consumers to have this flat rate structure.

“The private sewers system has not raised rates the last few years because of the fact their margin of profit has been so significant and out of balance with what industry standards are,” he said. “This has been going on for years upon years.”

If passed, the rate review doesn’t automatically happen, but would allow the opportunity for it to be done by the PSC if a rate is not agreed upon elsewhere, Scroggins said.

“People on the 280 corridor should really consider supporting it and give an option to review whether the rate is within industry standard,” he said.

Rep. Arnold Mooney, whose district includes part of the northern side of U.S. 280, said he has been working on this for several years.

Mooney said that current rates are set without input from the customers or any oversight in relation to how high the rate of return could grow, and residents pay a flat rate that is not based on the amount of sewage capacity actually used.

“A household with one person pays the same as the household of 10 without any regard to system usage,” Mooney said. “The current situation is totally unfair to our citizens and provides them no recourse. After years of negotiations and no compromise, this amendment gives Shelby County citizens the opportunity to vote for the possibility of PSC regulation if all negotiations fail.”