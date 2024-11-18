Shelby County Chamber announces new board members for 2025

The Shelby County Chamber has announced six new members for its board of directors. They are:
- Ken Coreno, Chief Credit Officer, Central State Bank
- Khiari McAlpin Knox, Owner, Vinehouse Nursery
- Anna Catherine Roberson, Government & Communications Manager, Alabama Power Company
- Steven Smith, President, Specification Rubber Products, Inc.
- Kira Thomas, Executive Director, University Marketing & Communications, University of Montevallo
- Brian L. Wilson, Senior Vice President Corporate Human Resources, EBSCO Industries, Inc.
The six members will serve three-year terms beginning in January 2025.