Shelby County Chamber announces new board members for 2025

The Shelby County Chamber has announced six new members for its board of directors. They are:

Ken Coreno, Chief Credit Officer, Central State Bank

Khiari McAlpin Knox, Owner, Vinehouse Nursery

Anna Catherine Roberson, Government & Communications Manager, Alabama Power Company

Steven Smith, President, Specification Rubber Products, Inc.

Kira Thomas, Executive Director, University Marketing & Communications, University of Montevallo

Brian L. Wilson, Senior Vice President Corporate Human Resources, EBSCO Industries, Inc.

The six members will serve three-year terms beginning in January 2025.