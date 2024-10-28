Shelby County Chamber announces potential new directors

The Shelby County Chamber has announced its “official ticket” for the election of its Board of Directors.

They are:

Ken Coreno – Central State Bank

Khiari McAlpin Knox – Vinehouse Nursery

Anna Catherine Roberson – Alabama Power Company

Steven Smith – Specification Rubber Products, Inc.

Kira Thomas – University of Montevallo

Brian L. Wilson – Ebsco Industries, Inc.

The ticket was put forth by the chamber’s nominating committee. If the members are elected, they will serve a three-year term beginning on Jan. 1, 2025.

Only if another slate of candidates is offered and the petition for that slate is signed by “any 10 Chamber investor organizations” will there be a vote held. The deadline for any other slates are Nov. 15. If an alternative slate is offered, the election will be on or before Dec. 15.

If no other slate is offered, the slate put forth by the chamber’s nominating committee will take office at the beginning of the year.