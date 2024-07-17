Shelby County Chamber hosting "state of our schools" event

Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Hoover City Schools School buses line up at Riverchase Elementary School for dismissal on Friday, March 13, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson

The Shelby County Chamber will host a “State of Our Schools Throughout Shelby County” event on Aug. 28 at its community luncheon.

The luncheon will feature presentations from Alabaster City Schools, Hoover City Schools, Pelham City Schools and Shelby County Schools. It is open to the public.

The luncheon will be held in the banquet hall at the Pelham Civic Complex and Ice Arena with doors opening at 11 a.m. and the program beginning at 11:40 a.m.

The cost will be $25 for Shelby County Chamber members and $35 for the public.

Reservations may be made by contacting the chamber at info@shelbychamber.org, by telephone at 205-663-4542 or online at www.shelbychamber.org. The deadline for reservations is Aug. 26.