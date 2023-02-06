Shelby County Chamber kicks off new Forward Shelby County strategic plan

The Shelby County Chamber of Commerce kicked-off its new three-year Strategic Plan – Forward Shelby County on Wednesday, January 25.

The new three-year plan, covering 2023-2025, builds on the success of the chamber’s most recent campaign: ShelbyOne-Next Level Up! (2018-2022). That plan, which concluded at the end of 2022, included expanded programs in the areas of Business Development and Support, Community and Workforce Development, Governmental Relations and collaboration with 58 INC., Shelby County’s Economic Development Corporation of the County.

Forward Shelby County, developed by business and community leaders from throughout the county, continues the chamber’s collaborative partnerships with public and private sector leaders working together to assist in growth for existing businesses; career readiness and business-driven workforce development; advocacy for a continued strong business climate and a written collaborative engagement with 58 INC. for economic development.

“We’ve accomplished quite bit over the past five years, but this new three-year plan ensures our chamber will continue to be an integral part of Shelby County’s positive growth through these worthwhile initiatives,” Chamber President and CEO Kirk Mancer said. “With the exceptionally strong leadership, from both the private and the public sector signing on to lend their endorsement of these initiatives, we’re excited about the direction we’re headed.”