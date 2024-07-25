Shelby County Chamber resumes D.C. visits

Expand The Shelby County Chamber will be returning to Washington, D.C. in the fall

The Shelby County Chamber will resume its Washington, D.C. visits this fall after a five-year hiatus.

The fly-ins organized by the chamber had been put on hold because of the pandemic and then stricter access controls implemented on Capitol Hill, said Kirk Mancer, president and CEO of the Shelby County Chamber. The last trip was in 2019.

“We’re excited to get back up and running,” Mancer said.

The fly-ins will resume Sept. 26. Mancer said community and business leaders are invited to attend the trip which will include a breakfast meeting with the Alabama congressional delegation and then a visit to the offices of the delegation after.

Mancer said it is important for Shelby County leaders to go to Washington to compete with other communities who do the same thing.

“We know other communities are going up to Washington on a regular basis,” Mancer said. “Shelby County needs to get back in the habit of going up and making sure our federal delegation understands what’s important for Shelby County.”

Mancer said they wanted to thank the delegation for the federal investment in Shelby County, show them the result of the investments and discuss future projects with them.

“Investment in Shelby County has been a positive investment,” Mancer said.

On the 2019 trip, Mancer said the chamber had discussed infrastructure and broadband in the county.

Attendees will be responsible for their own transportation, but the chamber has a block of rooms for those who register.

For those interested in joining the fly-in, they may contact Mancer at (205) 419-3361 or at kirk@shelbychamber.org. The deadline for registration is August 20.