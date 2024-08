The Shelby County Chamber is now taking nominations for its 2025 board of directors.

The organization is looking for six candidates from its membership to serve a three-year term beginning January 2025. The chamber said it was looking for a “broad representation” of businesses to be represented on the 32-member board.

Nominees must be members in good standing with the chamber. To nominate someone, email Chamber President and CEO Kirk Mancer at kirk@shelbychamber.org by no later than Sept. 20.