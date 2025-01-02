Shelby County Chamber To Hold 2025 Alabama State Legislative Preview Luncheon

With the Alabama State Legislature scheduled to convene in Montgomery in early February, The Shelby County Chamber is hosting a “Legislative Preview Luncheon” on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025.

The luncheon, hosted by the Chamber’s Governmental Affairs Work Group, will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Jefferson State Community College’s Judy Merritt Health Science Building on Valleydale Road in Shelby County (4600 Valleydale Road).

Members of the local Shelby County state legislative delegation will be on hand to share their thoughts and perspective on the issues which our State Senate and State House of Representatives will be addressing during the 2025 legislative session.

“We look forward to bringing together the Shelby County legislative delegation and local business and community leaders at the Legislative Preview Luncheon,” said Anna Catherine Roberson, 2025 Chair of the Chamber’s Governmental Affairs Work Group and Alabama Power Company’s Community Relations Manager. “This luncheon will serve as an opportunity for the business community to connect with the legislative delegation and learn more about what to expect in the legislative session and the policy issues affecting Shelby County.”

The investment for the event, which includes lunch, is $25 for current Shelby County Chamber investors and $35 for “Future” investors. Reserved Corporate Tables of are also available for $170. Seating is limited, so reservations to assist with planning are required. For additional information, or to make reservations, please contact The Shelby County Chamber at 205-663-4542 or visit the Chamber’s website at www.shelbychamber.org .